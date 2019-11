Defence relations between Pakistan and the UAE began shortly before the UAE's formation in 1971.PAF personnel held prominent positions as advisers and trainers in the UAEAF. The UAEAF is dubbed to have been "an extension of the Pakistan Air Force " at one point. The first Chief of Air Staff of the UAE, appointed by Sheikh Zayed, was Air Cdre Ayaz Ahmed Khan, followed by Ghulam Haider, Jamal A. Khan and Feroz A. Khan, all of whom were Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers. In total, the first five Chiefs of Air Staff of the UAE Air Force were Pakistanis.The succeeding commanders were native officers, although group Captain ranked officers of the PAF continued serving as Deputy Chief of Air Staff. As of 2004, the UAEAF had around 55 Pakistani flying instructors.Libyan Mirage pilots were supervised by several PAF instructors,headed by Sqn Ldr Farooq Umar (later AVM),contracted for this purpose in 1971 and stationed at Ukba ibn Nafi AB.Even in the early 90s PAF pilots flew a number of classified missions for the Libyans.Below is AVM Farooq Umar describing his prowess viz a viz India.