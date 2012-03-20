PAF's Forgotten/Unknown Non-Muslim Heroes

Air Commodore Balwant Kumar Dass

Kaizad arecanut

Flying Officer William Satish Chandrvisvas

Satish Chandrvisvas was another officer but unfortunately his detailed record is not available.





Before I conclude let's not forget our ace fighter pilot Wing Commander Ronald Felix Afzal .

There have been many Hindus, Parsis, Christians, and Sikhs who have served in the armed forces and some Pakistanis do remember them and the media sometimes do highlight some of them but not to an extent. There are some whose accounts have been lost in the annals of time, sadly with only a brief mention of the name left in the record books.Air Commodore Balwant Kumar Das was the first and only Senior Hindu Officer of Pakistan Air Force, who have fought in 1948 War and 1965 War but his legacy has long been forgotten.Kaizad arecanut was the first Parsi in PAF, the tales of his potential in the 1965 and 1971 wars are well-known, however the authorities, media or folks by no means even point out him.There are many more that are lost in the record data of the Ministry of Defence, hopefully one day their accounts will be told in detail like the ones below.