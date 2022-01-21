What's new

PAF's Dirty Dozen Made IAF Run Like Headless Chicken

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,281
171
137,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan's Dirty Dozen ....... how during 1965 war, just 12 F-104 Starfighters held the Indian Air Force at bay.


Article 1.png


Article 2.png


Article 3.png


Article 4.png


Article 5.png


1642789157256.png


Article 7.png
 

Attachments

  • Article 6.png
    Article 6.png
    1.1 MB · Views: 7
Last edited:
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,281
171
137,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Akatosh said:
Mig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.

In 1971 war, two PAF F-104 were shot down by IAF Mig-21 plus another one or two F-104 damaged by Mig-21, but F-104 could not shoot down any Mig 21.

www.916-starfighter.de/F-104_PAF_web.htm
Click to expand...
During the same war, Even the Korean era F-86 Sabre of the PAF shot down the Mig-21s, another one was brought down by the older F-6 (MiG-19).

1642776083663.png
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,622
-6
9,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No doubt a starfighter was a remarkable jet of it's time specially confronting indian jets with it's speed.
But it was a failure in dogfight because of its short wings and high speed it was very less manuervable. Landing this jet on runway even with a big dragchute was a challenge.
Nevertheless the jet was a good interceptor.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,342
4
15,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,697
8
3,982
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
White and Green with M/S said:
We had only 12 in 65 war and in 71 they were mostly out of service because lack of spares
Click to expand...

America sanctioned Pakistan from 1965 to 1982.
Pakistani people have short memories, they only remember the sanctions from 1990 to 2002, but almost no-one remembers the previous sanctions and pressures.

Still, many say America was an ally, some fking ally.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,281
171
137,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Akatosh said:
No MiG-21 got shot down by F-6 (full list by PAF's Kaiser Tufail also shows no MiG-21 shot down by F-6), can post list if you want.
Click to expand...
Oh so now Kaiser Tufail is credible for you... only because he posted the Indian version of breakdown, there's a video in this forum of the pilot filmed soon after he returned from THE mission when he shot down a MiG-21 through a missile attack.
 
B

Brar

FULL MEMBER
Nov 13, 2019
306
-2
261
Country
India
Location
Norway
Can someone please create a sticky for this man-child and his silly dick-measuring posts? Makes it easier for me to know where to go for a good laugh. Just a suggestion, but do as you like - not my circus and definetly not my monkey.

Yeah, and before people start posting links to the bbc article about indian peepees being to small for condoms, let me just point out that its not mandetory to do that every time someone mentions "dick" 😉.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,281
171
137,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Brar said:
Can someone please create a sticky for this man-child and his silly dick-measuring posts? Makes it easier for me to know where to go for a good laugh. Just a suggestion, but do as you like - not my circus and definetly not my monkey.

Yeah, and before people start posting links to the bbc article about indian peepees being to small for condoms, let me just point out that its not mandetory to do that every time someone mentions "dick" 😉.
Click to expand...
Man or child, they both have a brain something obviously missing on your part as you seem incompetent to comprehend that the contents in OP is not my creation and the author is no Pakistani either.
Besides there's no mention of '' Dick'' anywhere in the thread.... Not sure why is it on your mind.:blink:
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
13,032
101
34,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Pakistan's Dirty Dozen ....... how during 1965 war, just 12 F-104 Starfighters held the Indian Air Force at bay.


View attachment 810316

View attachment 810317

View attachment 810319

View attachment 810320

View attachment 810321

View attachment 810323
Click to expand...
@Windjammer bhai plz post this article in the following thread as well, just for the sake of collection of articles about PAF in a single thread

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/old-new-articles-and-news-item-about-paf.523393/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Introvert
On display: PAF makes a landing at National Art Gallery
Replies
1
Views
2K
salman77
salman77
Windjammer
PAF F-86 Sabre '55-4029'
2
Replies
15
Views
5K
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
Doctor Death
  • Locked
IAF defeated PAF in 1965 war.
Replies
12
Views
18K
SQ8
SQ8
Devil Soul
War hero MM Alam admitted to Shifa
Replies
6
Views
2K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz
Windjammer
PAF Base Chaklala Named After Nur Khan
2 3
Replies
30
Views
11K
Jaansher
Jaansher

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom