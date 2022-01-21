PAF's Dirty Dozen Made IAF Run Like Headless Chicken

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Mig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.Agar "Rafale" hota, tau .........
During the same war, Even the Korean era F-86 Sabre of the PAF shot down the Mig-21s, another one was brought down by the older F-6 (MiG-19).Mig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.
In 1971 war, two PAF F-104 were shot down by IAF Mig-21 plus another one or two F-104 damaged by Mig-21, but F-104 could not shoot down any Mig 21.
www.916-starfighter.de/F-104_PAF_web.htm
We had only 12 in 65 war and in 71 they were mostly out of service because lack of sparesMig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.
Mig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.
No MiG-21 got shot down by F-6 (full list by PAF's Kaiser Tufail also shows no MiG-21 shot down by F-6), can post list if you want.During the same war, Even the Korean era F-86 Sabre of the PAF shot down the Mig-21s, another one was brought down by the older F-6 (MiG-19).
Pakistan's Dirty Dozen ....... how during 1965 war, just 12 F-104 Starfighters held the Indian Air Force at bay.
But F6s I.e a Mig19 shot down a Mig21sMig-21Fl was enough for starfighter.
We had only 12 in 65 war and in 71 they were mostly out of service because lack of spares
there's a video in this forum of the pilot filmed soon after he returned from THE mission when he shot down a MiG-21 through a missile attack.
the contents in OP is not my creation and the author is no Pakistani either.
Yeah, and before people start posting links to the bbc article about indian peepees being to small for condoms, let me just point out that its not mandetory to do that every time someone mentions "dick" .
@Windjammer bhai plz post this article in the following thread as well, just for the sake of collection of articles about PAF in a single threadPakistan's Dirty Dozen ....... how during 1965 war, just 12 F-104 Starfighters held the Indian Air Force at bay.
