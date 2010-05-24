What's new

Paf vs Pak army

FreekiN

Nov 25, 2009
Join the Navy.

Why? Because I feel they are the most neglected part of our military.

When we see military specials on TV only we see the Army and Air force and the Navy is hardly ever shown. Therefore, I think they may have plenty of applicants and never are they short of manpower.

Join the Navy! They need you most.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Jul 20, 2009
hmmm ... some one crawled all the way to the internet made an account to ask the question ARMY or air force !

boy, if you can not make that decision based on the knowledge and people around you,

I'd request you join none of the forces.
 
Hyde

Hyde

Oct 20, 2008
Join Pakistan Army - that is because if you are smart enough and keep getting promoted - who knows if one day you become Chief of Army Staff and then overthrow the current regime and become President for 10 years :lol:

If you join PAF - even if after you become Air Chief Marshall - you will continue saying Yes sir, yes sir to the Prime Minister

that was a joke - join whatever force you feel better - if you love to see planes - join PAF - if you are more interested in Tanks etc - join Army
 
Ack Ack

Ack Ack

May 30, 2015
Join the Navy, it has much better perks and privilages and enormous amount of action involved. Unlike PA or PAF, PN officers enjoy all over the world throughout their service. Besides they have limited stations, mostly metropolitan cities which gives them ample chance to enjoy all the facilities and stay with families. Plus added Combat action that is not their in PAF. Also the nuisance of Navy is increasing and without a doubt more then that of PAF because their Marines (Equal to Army Infantry) is increasing and they don't tolerate civilian interference in their matters due to combat nature.
Their were few incidents recently, one where A naval officer mounted a full scale raid on police station to relieve his friend from police in Islamabad, and 2nd a minister's son misbehaved with Lt Comd rank officer in Lahore, and was picked up by Naval intelligence.
So Join the PN and enjoy both PA and PAF facilities ;).
 
!eon

!eon

Jul 10, 2013
Ack Ack said:
Join the Navy, it has much better perks and privilages and enormous amount of action involved. Unlike PA or PAF, PN officers enjoy all over the world throughout their service. Besides they have limited stations, mostly metropolitan cities which gives them ample chance to enjoy all the facilities and stay with families. Plus added Combat action that is not their in PAF. Also the nuisance of Navy is increasing and without a doubt more then that of PAF because their Marines (Equal to Army Infantry) is increasing and they don't tolerate civilian interference in their matters due to combat nature.
Their were few incidents recently, one where A naval officer mounted a full scale raid on police station to relieve his friend from police in Islamabad, and 2nd a minister's son misbehaved with Lt Comd rank officer in Lahore, and was picked up by Naval intelligence.
So Join the PN and enjoy both PA and PAF facilities ;).
His rank must be OF3 by now, if he really did join forces. ;)
 
Sparkle229

Sparkle229

Nov 22, 2015
Do what your heart tells you to do
P.S join the army it is way too much fun and adventurous and you could join SSG
 
H

Hamza.iguess

Aug 5, 2022
VrSoLdIeRs said:
lets make it easy for you

PAF = bit more money and easier life

Army = rigid but more action

decide!!!!
Bruh you know nothing about this field 😂 PAF doesn't pay you more than army. It's quite the opposite. I'm a colonel in PAF but I only earn 110,000-115,000. While in the army, you get more respect, and a handsome paycheck of around 140,000. Bro just join the army. You'll regret joining PAF
 

