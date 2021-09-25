PAF vs IAF, IN: Aircafts Inventory Situation

A war would likely start with PA/PAF damaging Indian airbases near (within 150km) of the border using artillery, CMs and SOWs. Then, SEAD missions would take place to take out the concentrations of SA-3 batteries near the border. S-400 will be protecting Delhi, Mumbai, and high value targets deep inside India. These SEAD missions (carried out by Mirages or JF-17 - F-16 is too valuable to use HARMs) will be accompanied by F-16s and/or JF-17s supported by AWACs to deal with the IAF.



Then, PA will have to launch a thrust into India before India can do the same to Pakistan (that is their Cold Start Doctrine). Since PAF will for at least a short period of time have more or less air superiority, and PA will initially outnumber IA in most areas, an offensive 10-50km into India supported by PAF's Mirages/JF-17 can be considered. PAF could also harass IA and slow its mobilisation to the border by attacking railways (their primary means of transport) and roads in India. Rajasthan and Kashmir have a very poor road and rail network compared to Punjab.



PAF can also use JF-17s and Mirages to attack IN. PN will be able to defend Pakistan's coast for at least a month like this.



Once this is achieved we will offer peace and international powers will pressure India to accept it because no one wants us to use our nukes. In fact, they may rush to stop the war in its first hours or days. Billions of lives are at risk here and the west doesn't want to face the worst refugee crisis in the history of the world.



If this doesn't happen then eventually IA and and IAF will start outnumbering PA and PAF by an unacceptably large margin (even if they take more losses). PA will have to start retreating and trade territory for time. If Indians go too deep into Sindh/South Punjab then Nasr is an option.



I doubt Indians are stupid enough to retaliate with strategic nukes, they will be signing South Asia's death sentence by doing so. Instead they will halt their advance or retreat, and the end result will be a stalemate and both countries will have more or less ruined their economies (India will not be affected as badly as Pakistan)



This is assuming the Chinese will do nothing to save their investments and people in Pakistan. Realistically, they will pressurise India in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and this will end up somewhat mitigating India's quantitative edge over Pakistan. And the US will try to stop China from becoming the dominant power in South Asia, while also preventing India from decisively defeating Pakistan so baldy that it will resort to nuclear weapons. They might let Kashmir fall to Pakistan (like East Pakistan to MB/India) but they will not allow a complete dismemberment of India (again, similar to West Pakistan in 1971).