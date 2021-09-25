PAF vs IAF, IN: Aircafts Inventory Situation

Note 1: All JF 17 BLK 1 are considered upgraded to BLK II standard. All Dual Seater Thunder versions are considered to be Block II-B.
Note 2: (-) Minus sign depicts written off.
Note 3: (==>) Arrow sign shows both written off and depleted current strength.
The ratio stands at ≈ 1.8:1 (638+41:378) in India's favor.
The ratio stands at ≈ 9:1 in India's favor.
The ratio stands at = 2:1 in Pakistan's favor.
The ratio stands at ≈ 2.7:1 in India's favor.
Esteemed members are invited to analyze the future projections realistically along with discussing different scenarios vis-a-vis India considering Pakistan has all aircrafts free to direct towards India but India has to retain some airpower for China/Eastern Border. Consider old versions of the mentioned fighters either retired or upgraded and included in the figures;also take average fighter jets availability of Pakistan to be 90% (340 aircrafts)
and of Indians to be 80% (578).[New ratio becomes 578:340 ~ 1.7]. Feel free to catagorize the fleet into their respective squadrons and position them accordingly into the war theatre.
Unsubstantial, trolling, flame-baiting, a couple of lines only posts are to be avoided please.
P.S*: Corrections made and updated till 8th November, 2021.
Note 2: (-) Minus sign depicts written off.
Note 3: (==>) Arrow sign shows both written off and depleted current strength.
The ratio stands at ≈ 1.8:1 (638+41:378) in India's favor.
The ratio stands at ≈ 9:1 in India's favor.
The ratio stands at = 2:1 in Pakistan's favor.
The ratio stands at ≈ 2.7:1 in India's favor.
Esteemed members are invited to analyze the future projections realistically along with discussing different scenarios vis-a-vis India considering Pakistan has all aircrafts free to direct towards India but India has to retain some airpower for China/Eastern Border. Consider old versions of the mentioned fighters either retired or upgraded and included in the figures;also take average fighter jets availability of Pakistan to be 90% (340 aircrafts)
and of Indians to be 80% (578).[New ratio becomes 578:340 ~ 1.7]. Feel free to catagorize the fleet into their respective squadrons and position them accordingly into the war theatre.
Unsubstantial, trolling, flame-baiting, a couple of lines only posts are to be avoided please.
P.S*: Corrections made and updated till 8th November, 2021.
Last edited: