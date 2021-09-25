What's new

PAF vs IAF, IN: Aircafts Inventory Situation

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,090
14
4,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Note 1: All JF 17 BLK 1 are considered upgraded to BLK II standard. All Dual Seater Thunder versions are considered to be Block II-B.
Note 2: (-) Minus sign depicts written off.
Note 3: (==>) Arrow sign shows both written off and depleted current strength.


1636313485733.png

The ratio stands at 1.8:1 (638+41:378) in India's favor.



tt vs.JPG

The ratio stands at 9:1 in India's favor.



aewc elint vs.JPG

The ratio stands at = 2:1 in Pakistan's favor.



EW vs.JPG

The ratio stands at 2.7:1 in India's favor.


Esteemed members are invited to analyze the future projections realistically along with discussing different scenarios vis-a-vis India considering Pakistan has all aircrafts free to direct towards India but India has to retain some airpower for China/Eastern Border. Consider old versions of the mentioned fighters either retired or upgraded and included in the figures;also take average fighter jets availability of Pakistan to be 90% (340 aircrafts)
and of Indians to be 80% (578).[New ratio becomes 578:340 ~ 1.7]. Feel free to catagorize the fleet into their respective squadrons and position them accordingly into the war theatre.

Unsubstantial, trolling, flame-baiting, a couple of lines only posts are to be avoided please.


P.S*: Corrections made and updated till 8th November, 2021.
 
Last edited:
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,544
-14
1,252
Country
India
Location
Canada
PDF said:
Note 1: All JF 17 BLK 1 are considered upgraded to BLK II standard. All Dual Seater Thunder versions are considered to be Block II-B.
Note 2: (-) Minus sign depicts written off.
Note 3: (==>) Arrow sign shows both written off and depleted current strength.



View attachment 779967
The ratio stands at 1.65:1 (584+41:378) in India's favor.



View attachment 779970
The ratio stands at 10.4:1 in India's favor.



View attachment 779971
The ratio stands at 3.33:1 in Pakistan's favor.



View attachment 779972
The ratio stands at 4:1 in India's favor.


Esteemed members are invited to analyze the future projections realistically along with discussing different scenarios vis-a-vis India considering Pakistan has all aircrafts free to direct towards India but India has to retain some airpower for China/Eastern Border. Consider old versions of the mentioned fighters either retired or upgraded and included in the figures;also take average fighter jets availability of Pakistan to be 90% (340 aircrafts)
and of Indians to be 80% (500).[New ratio becomes 500:340 ~ 1.47]. Feel free to catagorize the fleet into their respective squadrons and position them accordingly into the war theatre.

Unsubstantial, trolling, flame-baiting, a couple of lines only posts are to be avoided please.

P.S: Do not post simply to correct the data in tables. Post any correction only with sharing your complete analysis. Thanks!
Click to expand...
You are asking for future projection of air power in terms of numbers or looking for tactics, air superiority, war tactics etz?
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,277
3
6,143
Country
United States
Location
United States
PDF said:
Note 1: All JF 17 BLK 1 are considered upgraded to BLK II standard. All Dual Seater Thunder versions are considered to be Block II-B.
Note 2: (-) Minus sign depicts written off.
Note 3: (==>) Arrow sign shows both written off and depleted current strength.



View attachment 779967
The ratio stands at 1.65:1 (584+41:378) in India's favor.



View attachment 779970
The ratio stands at 10.4:1 in India's favor.



View attachment 779975
The ratio stands at = 2:1 in Pakistan's favor.



View attachment 779972
The ratio stands at 4:1 in India's favor.


Esteemed members are invited to analyze the future projections realistically along with discussing different scenarios vis-a-vis India considering Pakistan has all aircrafts free to direct towards India but India has to retain some airpower for China/Eastern Border. Consider old versions of the mentioned fighters either retired or upgraded and included in the figures;also take average fighter jets availability of Pakistan to be 90% (340 aircrafts)
and of Indians to be 80% (500).[New ratio becomes 500:340 ~ 1.47]. Feel free to catagorize the fleet into their respective squadrons and position them accordingly into the war theatre.

Unsubstantial, trolling, flame-baiting, a couple of lines only posts are to be avoided please.

P.S: Do not post simply to correct the data in tables. Post any correction only with sharing your complete analysis. Thanks!

P.S*: Corrections made.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has 3 EW specialist crafts, not 2
 
Saudang

Saudang

BANNED
Sep 21, 2020
522
-12
461
Country
India
Location
Australia
Jaguar number is close to 120, darin 3 standards are 55.

Mirage 2000 number is 49
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,124
1
4,397
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A war would likely start with PA/PAF damaging Indian airbases near (within 150km) of the border using artillery, CMs and SOWs. Then, SEAD missions would take place to take out the concentrations of SA-3 batteries near the border. S-400 will be protecting Delhi, Mumbai, and high value targets deep inside India. These SEAD missions (carried out by Mirages or JF-17 - F-16 is too valuable to use HARMs) will be accompanied by F-16s and/or JF-17s supported by AWACs to deal with the IAF.

Then, PA will have to launch a thrust into India before India can do the same to Pakistan (that is their Cold Start Doctrine). Since PAF will for at least a short period of time have more or less air superiority, and PA will initially outnumber IA in most areas, an offensive 10-50km into India supported by PAF's Mirages/JF-17 can be considered. PAF could also harass IA and slow its mobilisation to the border by attacking railways (their primary means of transport) and roads in India. Rajasthan and Kashmir have a very poor road and rail network compared to Punjab.

PAF can also use JF-17s and Mirages to attack IN. PN will be able to defend Pakistan's coast for at least a month like this.

Once this is achieved we will offer peace and international powers will pressure India to accept it because no one wants us to use our nukes. In fact, they may rush to stop the war in its first hours or days. Billions of lives are at risk here and the west doesn't want to face the worst refugee crisis in the history of the world.

If this doesn't happen then eventually IA and and IAF will start outnumbering PA and PAF by an unacceptably large margin (even if they take more losses). PA will have to start retreating and trade territory for time. If Indians go too deep into Sindh/South Punjab then Nasr is an option.

I doubt Indians are stupid enough to retaliate with strategic nukes, they will be signing South Asia's death sentence by doing so. Instead they will halt their advance or retreat, and the end result will be a stalemate and both countries will have more or less ruined their economies (India will not be affected as badly as Pakistan)

This is assuming the Chinese will do nothing to save their investments and people in Pakistan. Realistically, they will pressurise India in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and this will end up somewhat mitigating India's quantitative edge over Pakistan. And the US will try to stop China from becoming the dominant power in South Asia, while also preventing India from decisively defeating Pakistan so baldy that it will resort to nuclear weapons. They might let Kashmir fall to Pakistan (like East Pakistan to MB/India) but they will not allow a complete dismemberment of India (again, similar to West Pakistan in 1971).
 
Keysersoze

Keysersoze

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 13, 2006
4,858
2
1,522
PDF said:
analysis of capability and likely scenario with future inventory in mind.
Click to expand...
The problem is that this does not account for a lot of factors.

Availability rate
Pilot numbers (3pilots to a plane being ideal IIRC)
Logistics inc fuel ,ammo etc
RPK said:
List already have yours JF17 blk3 and LCA Mk1a to have list also Phalcon only 5 including ordered
Click to expand...
yes and the numbers are zero.

Phalcon has not yet been ordered. they are still negotiating. And that could take years......and then manufacturing time. The last time took 5 year from order to flight.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 0, Guests: 7)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom