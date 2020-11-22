PAF vs fascist modi

Imran Khan
i remember chapan inch ka seena, seena jitna bhee bara ho, himaat chahiay..Alleged Chest size..
its saying you will get slapped both from right and left hand, its referring to statement by AVM Paracha when he said on subject of which planes were used to shot down the enemy, he said "doesn't matter if you slap by using right hand or left hand"Lol !! I have no idea what the urdu written in phonetic english is saying, but the imagre is brilliant!
Sorry dude, I cannot read urdu written in phonetic english ( and "in general" i wish people on this forum stop assuming that people can read urdu at all, no matter what language it is written in. Many of us are 2nd/3rd generation people born in western countries, and i suspect a lot of the people on this forum are like that .." )i remember chapan inch ka seena, seena jitna bhee bara ho, himaat chahiay..
Takes time to get used to it keep trying. Anyway he said:Sorry dude, I cannot read urdu written in phonetic english ( and "in general" i wish people on this forum stop assuming that people can read urdu at all, no matter what language it is written in. Many of us are 2nd/3rd generation people born in western countries, and i suspect a lot of the people on this forum are like that .." )