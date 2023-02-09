What's new

PAF Vipers Participating in Spears of Victory Exercise!

Windjammer

Windjammer

IMG-20230209-WA0015.jpg


IMG-20230209-WA0016.jpg


@TopGun786 @Trailer23 @TOPGUN @Talon @SQ8 @MastanKhan @HRK
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

COOKie LOOkie.... said:
I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
Why are you automatically assuming/insinuating that (only) experienced Pilots on the Viper have gone for this Exercise or those in the past?

There are a number of Flt Lt & Sqn Ldrs' too.

Note: Red Team vs. Blue Team - equally matched against one another.
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

COOKie LOOkie.... said:
I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
Hi,

Show off and strutting around---Paf is big on that---.

The sad part is that they tend to put down those air forces where the pilots are less competent---even though with more resource. That shows of a lower class upbringing---.
 
S

SQ8

COOKie LOOkie.... said:
I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
That isn’t exactly a fair statement - you generally send a mix. In this case your main fighter leaders( your internal teachers) and then regular joes. That is the actual mix - just because you see two leaders doesn’t mean the regular joe pilots aren’t there.
 
GriffinsRule

GriffinsRule

SQ8 said:
That isn’t exactly a fair statement - you generally send a mix. In this case your main fighter leaders( your internal teachers) and then regular joes. That is the actual mix - just because you see two leaders doesn’t mean the regular joe pilots aren’t there.
And you need experienced pilots to go so they can come back and teach the younger ones what they have learned and maybe change few things they do operationally a little different.
 

