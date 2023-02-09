PAF Vipers Participating in Spears of Victory Exercise!

SQ8 said: That isn’t exactly a fair statement - you generally send a mix. In this case your main fighter leaders( your internal teachers) and then regular joes. That is the actual mix - just because you see two leaders doesn’t mean the regular joe pilots aren’t there. Click to expand...

And you need experienced pilots to go so they can come back and teach the younger ones what they have learned and maybe change few things they do operationally a little different.