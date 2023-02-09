PAF Vipers Participating in Spears of Victory Exercise!

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 40,421
- 180
- Country
-
- Location
-
Last edited:
I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
Why are you automatically assuming/insinuating that (only) experienced Pilots on the Viper have gone for this Exercise or those in the past?I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
Hi,I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
That isn’t exactly a fair statement - you generally send a mix. In this case your main fighter leaders( your internal teachers) and then regular joes. That is the actual mix - just because you see two leaders doesn’t mean the regular joe pilots aren’t there.I don’t understand what does Paf send their top tier pilots for such exercises and not young blood?
This exercise was mostly a mock up drill and not going on hunting eachother..
And you need experienced pilots to go so they can come back and teach the younger ones what they have learned and maybe change few things they do operationally a little different.That isn’t exactly a fair statement - you generally send a mix. In this case your main fighter leaders( your internal teachers) and then regular joes. That is the actual mix - just because you see two leaders doesn’t mean the regular joe pilots aren’t there.