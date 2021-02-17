What's new

PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti

Beny Karachun said:
Those victories are mostly inflated and unbased.
I am unaware of 11 aircraft shot down by Pakistani pilots, but definitely there at least 3 aircraft kills and 1 probable by Pakistani pilots who had volunteered to fly with Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

And naturally there will be a hard time to accept such scenarios especially for certain Israelis.

Shalom !!!
 
Raider 21 said:
I am unaware of 11 aircraft shot down by Pakistani pilots, but definitely there at least 3 aircraft kills and 1 probable by Pakistani pilots who had volunteered to fly with Iraq, Jordan and Syria.
3 Is a possible option, and even then it's a high number.
In all of its wars since 1948, Israel only lost 25-26 jets in dogfights and shot down 687 enemy jets in dogfights. That's 27.5:1 ratio.

11 Would account for 44% of all Israeli aerial losses, 3 would account for 12%.
12% is doubtable, let alone 44%.
 
Black.Mamba said:
Where did you learn Urdu? :what:
The title of the post "PAF victories against Israeli Air Force...." is what gave him some hints and later the names of countries, wars, aircrafts and officers named are enough to make him cry.
 
What difference does it make? Israel is not an enemy or a threat. At best they are somewhat of a nuisance due to their supply of weapons to India but then again so are France/Russia...

If the ISI/Pak Military ever thought Israel was a threat then we would be stationing troops/equipment in Syria/Jordan etc... the fact that we arent speaks for itself.
 
El Sidd said:
That is due to the nature of the conflict more or less but Israel has an unfair advantage over her neighbours.
Most of those air to air kills happened up until the end of 1973 war, in that era we had no advantage over the Arabs except in our tactics and strategy, they had us numerically and technologically. So you're wrong there.
 
Beny Karachun said:
Most of those air to air kills happened up until the end of 1973 war, in that era we had no advantage over the Arabs except in our tactics and strategy, they had us numerically and technologically. So you're wrong there.
Terrain Benny. Terrain.

This 27.5:1 ratio would be impressive if you had a night of a thousand bombers to show for it.

It's like Ramses glorifying Kadesh stalemate.
 
El Sidd said:
Terrain Benny. Terrain.

This 27.5:1 ratio would be impressive if you had a night of a thousand bombers to show for it.

It's like Ramses glorifying Kadesh stalemate.
27.5:1 ratio would be impressive in any way you would like to divide it, basically unachievable by any air force.

I didn't really get your point.
 
Beny Karachun said:
27.5:1 ratio would be impressive in any way you would like to divide it, basically unachievable by any air force.

I didn't really get your point.
The point is: Israel cannot sustain this ratio and that is a bad sign no matter how you like to divide it.
 
El Sidd said:
The point is: Israel cannot sustain this ratio and that is a bad sign no matter how you like to divide it.
Why would that ratio be unsustainable? Esp when Israel still have a technological, moral, and training edge over all its neighbors?

Israel maintained this edge even when Egypt had a fairly modern and large air force for its time. Today the Gap is much larger with the IAF having the latest F16I and now F35I
 
