PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti

Pakistan Air Force second to none.
I am unaware of 11 aircraft shot down by Pakistani pilots, but definitely there at least 3 aircraft kills and 1 probable by Pakistani pilots who had volunteered to fly with Iraq, Jordan and Syria.
Where did you learn Urdu?
We are ready for 2.5 front war but can't even end kashmir insurgency of 200 odd militants- 1.3 million strong Indian army
pakistan defeated israel .but unable to get back Kashmir .
3 Is a possible option, and even then it's a high number.
The title of the post "PAF victories against Israeli Air Force...." is what gave him some hints and later the names of countries, wars, aircrafts and officers named are enough to make him cry.
That is due to the nature of the conflict more or less but Israel has an unfair advantage over her neighbours.
Most of those air to air kills happened up until the end of 1973 war, in that era we had no advantage over the Arabs except in our tactics and strategy, they had us numerically and technologically. So you're wrong there.
Terrain Benny. Terrain.
27.5:1 ratio would be impressive in any way you would like to divide it, basically unachievable by any air force.
This 27.5:1 ratio would be impressive if you had a night of a thousand bombers to show for it.
It's like Ramses glorifying Kadesh stalemate.
The point is: Israel cannot sustain this ratio and that is a bad sign no matter how you like to divide it.
I didn't really get your point.
I didn't really get your point.

Why would that ratio be unsustainable? Esp when Israel still have a technological, moral, and training edge over all its neighbors?