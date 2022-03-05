What's new

PAF-USAF BILATERAL AIR EXERCISE FALCON TALON CULMINATES AT AN OPERATIONAL AIR BASE

05 March, 2022: Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force along with the United States Chargé d'affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler witnessed the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise Falcon Talon between Pakistan Air Force and United States Air Force at an operational base of PAF. The exercise started on 26th Feb, 2022 with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at an operational base. The exercise was aimed at Interoperability in complex Air Operations in realistic contemporary scenarios. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise. He also appreciated the air & ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise. He added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting inter-operability.
