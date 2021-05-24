PAF & TuAF Were Ready To Enter Israel ?

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
A Kuwaiti Politician, Abdullah Al-Nafisi has claimed that the Pakistan Air Force and the Turkish Air force were ready to enter Israel to Protect AlAqsa Mosque.
It's not exactly some Pakistani politician claiming this.Unlikeliest of all scenarios.
I wonder if we would feel the same if say Saudi Arab was under attack.Sounds like a great way to get shot down for free and then sanctioned.
yes, yes i would. We are not the guardians of others. The Ummah is a fantasy of ultranationalists.I wonder if we would feel the same if say Saudi Arab was under attack.
They could use cruise missiles and drones, there are other ways to deal with Israel.Sounds like a great way to get shot down for free and then sanctioned.
Yes I get that. But...It's not exactly some Pakistani politician claiming this.
I've always wondered if the Ummah was genuinely interested in the plight of the Palestinians, or, truth be told, just want to wrest control of Al-Quds from Israel.Pakistan, Turkey and Iran need to get into a military alliance and plan the next round
together to protect Masjid Al Aqsa.
They need to make bases in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan. They need to get at least 2 of these
countries on board.