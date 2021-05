PAF & TuAF Were Ready To Enter Israel ?

Abdullah Al-Nafisi provokes an interaction with a tweet in which he claims “a Turkish-Pakistani request to use the bases of Jordan and Iraq in support of the Palestinian resistance.”

short link LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Share via EmailAl-Nafisi said in a tweet: “New news about the cease-fire began to leak out and Netanyahu’s acceptance (in haste) to accept a ceasefire .. Turkey and Pakistan asked Jordan and Iraq to use air bases to enter the air force in the fighting in support of the Palestinian resistance .. Biden told the Israelis about this. They hurriedly accepted to stop. “CNN has contacted the Jordanian and Iraqi authorities in Arabic to obtain comment on these reports, without a response at the time of writing this report.