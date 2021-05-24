What's new

PAF & TuAF Were Ready To Enter Israel ?

alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,439
0
3,277
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan, Turkey and Iran need to get into a military alliance and plan the next round
together to protect Masjid Al Aqsa.

They need to make bases in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan. They need to get at least 2 of these
countries on board.
 
K

Khan Sahab

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 30, 2011
88
0
125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
It's not exactly some Pakistani politician claiming this.
Click to expand...
Yes I get that. But...
How is this man in Kuwait privy to these plans? Is there anyone else claiming the same?
What about the logistical, diplomatic and military challenges that Turkey and especially Pakistan would face due to such an adventure.

Why would Pakistan military agree to such a plan when it takes so much longer to plan local military actions against miscreants. I'd think a conflict against Israel would require a much more detailed and long consideration and deliberation.

P.S I can't find this on CNN.
 
Last edited:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 22, 2021
41
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The weird thing is Jewish state is provoking the Muslim nations into try to take actions against it by unifying all of them & still these GCC arab or developing countries block can't do.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,918
166
126,029
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Abdullah Al-Nafisi provokes an interaction with a tweet in which he claims “a Turkish-Pakistani request to use the bases of Jordan and Iraq in support of the Palestinian resistance.”
short link
FacebookTwitterLinkedInShare via Email



Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Abdullah Al-Nafisi, a professor of political science and a former member of the Kuwaiti parliament, sparked an interaction between activists on social media, after a tweet in which he expressed his personal analysis of the reason behind America’s move and acceptance of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

Al-Nafisi said in a tweet: “New news about the cease-fire began to leak out and Netanyahu’s acceptance (in haste) to accept a ceasefire .. Turkey and Pakistan asked Jordan and Iraq to use air bases to enter the air force in the fighting in support of the Palestinian resistance .. Biden told the Israelis about this. They hurriedly accepted to stop. “
CNN has contacted the Jordanian and Iraqi authorities in Arabic to obtain comment on these reports, without a response at the time of writing this report.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,181
-18
8,980
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Jordan is key ally of Israel. Jordan will never allow PAF to use its airspace against Israel. It was Jordan which betrayed the Arab republics in 1967 and 1973.
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,477
-5
4,347
Country
India
Location
United States
alphapak said:
Pakistan, Turkey and Iran need to get into a military alliance and plan the next round
together to protect Masjid Al Aqsa.

They need to make bases in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan. They need to get at least 2 of these
countries on board.
Click to expand...
I've always wondered if the Ummah was genuinely interested in the plight of the Palestinians, or, truth be told, just want to wrest control of Al-Quds from Israel.

Nevertheless, I don't see Pakistan weakening its position against India to fight a war Middle Eastern countries are capable of fighting themselves.

They just chose not to. Egypt sealed off Gaza and Jordan did the same for West Bank. Syria is in a civil war and no condition to help. Lebanon is also politically unstable. And nobody wants -- or like -- the Iranians.

This is pure fantasy. An oversimplistic solution to a complex problem. But whatever solution is taken, you better win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 15, Members: 7, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom