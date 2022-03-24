What's new

PAF to Unveil Locally Made Stealth Radars for Fighter Jets - March 2022

PAF to Unveil Locally Made Stealth Radars for Fighter Jets​

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 24, 2022
AESA-Radar.jpg

Pakistan is expected to unveil an indigenously developed Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar which will be deployed in both ground-based and airborne roles.


AESA is a second-generation phased radar in which radio waves of multiple frequencies can be sent in different directions without moving the antenna. AESA radars allow aircraft and ships to send powerful signals while remaining stealthy and resistant to jamming.
According to details, Pakistan’s local AESA radar is being developed by the Air Weapon Complex (AWC), an R&D facility of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).


Although complete details of the radar are unavailable at the moment, sources have claimed that the indigenously developed AESA radar will use the latest gallium nitride (GaN) transmit and receive modules that are owned by only a few countries.
AWC reportedly designed two types of GaN transmit and receive modules- S-band and X-band- in late 2019 and early 2020 respectively.
Both modules have different functionalities. The S-band module is used in ground-based and airborne search radars for target search and detection. On the other hand, the X-band module is associated with fire control due to its superior resolution.

The indigenous AESA radar is expected to officially make its debut in the JF-17 Block 4 fighter jet or the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet being developed under Project Azm.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506984611221745665


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506913577176809472
 
Abramar

Pakistan has been working on GaN TR modules for some time, and the addition of AESA fighters such as the JF-17 Block 3, and the J-10C, maybe even an AESA drone in the form of the Akinci. It was also announced long ago that the AESA for block 3 will be manufactured locally. Judging from all this it was only a matter of time until Pakistan announced an indigenous solution.

A stealth RADAR? o_Oo_Oo_O

Phat gayi.

Now these pesky scoundrels will be making stealth landing gear, stealth air force bases, stealth Corps Commanders....
More advanced AESA radars can be more difficult to tell if you're being painted by them. So technically, the term "Stealth radars" isn't completely inaccurate. Older aircraft with even more crude RWR solutions will have almost no idea they are being tracked.
 
A stealth RADAR? o_Oo_Oo_O

Phat gayi.

Now these pesky scoundrels will be making stealth landing gear, stealth air force bases, stealth Corps Commanders....
Ab media ka kia kia ja sakta hai.

They are like;
Hamara newspaper hamari marzi
Pakistani media people have no basic knowledge about military equipments and still they want to cover news regarding military developments
 
More advanced AESA radars can be more difficult to tell if you're being painted by them. So technically, the term "Stealth radars" isn't completely inaccurate. Older aircraft with even more crude RWR solutions will have almost no idea they are being tracked.
Nah, not how it works. Only way for aircraft radar to not give away its position is to have its radar off. Aesa makes Jamming harder, but not much other advantages.

Our media is stupider than yours. I am willing to bet on that. Real money.
+1

One MSM outlet ran a story which was basically a compilation of all social media rumors about bramhos accident, claiming that it could have been a ISRO missile that somehow got transported a few thousand Kms away from its destination, and then IAF set it up and launched on pak.

No Idea what all the reporter had consumed before writing it, but it was fun to read for sure. 😂
 
Outstanding development. Ultimately cost effective home grown AESA solutions for AEW&C for round the clock surveillance of nation's skies and adversary's should be one of the prime goals.
 

