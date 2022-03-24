PAF to Unveil Locally Made Stealth Radars for Fighter Jets - March 2022 .

Joe Shearer said:



Phat gayi.



Now these pesky scoundrels will be making stealth landing gear, stealth air force bases, stealth Corps Commanders.... A stealth RADAR?

Pakistan has been working on GaN TR modules for some time, and the addition of AESA fighters such as the JF-17 Block 3, and the J-10C, maybe even an AESA drone in the form of the Akinci. It was also announced long ago that the AESA for block 3 will be manufactured locally. Judging from all this it was only a matter of time until Pakistan announced an indigenous solution.More advanced AESA radars can be more difficult to tell if you're being painted by them. So technically, the term "Stealth radars" isn't completely inaccurate. Older aircraft with even more crude RWR solutions will have almost no idea they are being tracked.