Farnborough seems like a stretch since it's 7 Months away for a jet that hasn't (still) had its First Test Flight.



Paris Air Show is more likely in 2021.



However, I'm still puzzled as to why PAF didn't bring the JF-17B for the Dubai Air Show - at least for the Static Display (if the excuse of the Insurance was too High by the Dubai Airports Authority for Aerial Display.



I mean, they did bring the Super Mushaq after all. That aircraft has already made its mark for decades & the JF-17 Block II/II has aswell.



It's still a mystery to me why we haven't really marketed the 2-seater as it's already been flying for nearly a year with Myanmar Air Force.

