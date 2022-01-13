PAF to Induct Modified Version of FD-2000 SAM: Journalist Ather Kazmi

Wow strong Air defense. Grape
Modified version of FD2000 to be procured by PAF. Separate than HQ9 SAM induction of PA
Tests for this modified version have already been conducted by PAF
PAF pilots are completely trained to fly J10C
But not as strong as this beast with a confirm kill
Great News
Over exaggerated on a number of points.
PAF pilots are completely trained and ready to fly J10C