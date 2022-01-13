What's new

PAF to Induct Modified Version of FD-2000 SAM: Journalist Ather Kazmi

Modified version of FD2000 to be procured by PAF. Separate than HQ9 SAM induction of PA

Tests for this modified version have already been conducted by PAF

PAF pilots are completely trained and ready to to fly J10C
 
Over exaggerated on a number of points.

Shared this clip with one of the first to be trained on the Block 52 - back then.

His reply back was, "Who is this a-hole?"
 
