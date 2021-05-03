PAF to get land in Nasirabad for air base DERA MURAD JAMALI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proposed a piece of land to be acquired for establishing a new...

DERA MURAD JAMALI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has proposed a piece of land to be acquired for establishing a new air base in the Notal area of Nasirabad district, Balochistan.Officials of the PAF and the district administration visited the Notal area on Sunday.According to Nasirabad Deputy Commissioner Azhar Shezad, a delegation of the PAF proposed a tract of land to be acquired for establishing the air base.After a meeting on the matter, the project will be taken up with the Board of Revenue.It’s expected that under the project Notal area will be developed which will shift focus from Jacobabad, Sindh, to Nasirabad.The air base project will be soon materialised and open up the opportunity doors for locals and development of Nasirabad district.