:: PAF Squadrons - re(naming) Petition ::

Though this is a very sensitive topic, but to lighten the mood, we should take some time to give our views and raise some questions in regard to the names of our Squadrons in the Air Force.



Q. Why the hell are there Two Squadrons named: Sherdils (Aerobatics & No. 19)?



Q. Why do the Sherdils have a Hawk/Falcon on their Patch and a Lion on the Tail of the F-16?



Q. What's the name of No. 4 Squadron (AEW&C - ZDK-003)?



Note:

- Someone needs to tell PAF that there is no such thing as Phoenixes (No. 28 Squadron - JF-17). Its just: Phoenix!



- Someone needs to change the insignia of the No. 10 Squadron (Bulls), which is not a knockoff/carbon copy of the Chicago Bulls.



- Black Panthers and Black Spiders. Do we really need two of these (JF-17)? Perhaps, just keep 'Panthers'. I assumed the only other Panther was 'Pink'.



Squadrons i'd like re(named):

No. 2 Sqn - Minhasians: Yes, its named after a great War Hero, but i'd prefer a Base named after him, as opposed to a Squadron.

No. 7 Sqn - Bandits: I really despise this name. It sounds like something from a Wild West movie. Had their name been used in place of 'Skybolts' for CCS, my vote would have swung.

No. 28 Squadron - Phoenixes: I think i've made my point earlier.

No. 19 Squadron/K-8 Display Team - One has gotta go. Grab a Webster's Dictionary and pick something, for God sake.

No. 81 Sqn - Kangaroos: Have we relocated...Down Under

No. 83 Sqn - Kites: No, no, no, no, nooooooooo!

No. 84 Sqn - Dolphins: Hell no!

No. 85 Sqn - Saviours: They sound like Bible salesmen.

CCS F-7 - Dashings: Yeah, that's a no brainer. Everytime I hear that name, the image of a swashbuckling Errol Flynn pops in my head.