PAF Should Use American Supplied Weapons Only Against Intended Targets (WOT)

When the US released the latest version F-16 Block-52 to the Pakistan Airforce in 2010, it was announced that the system is to help Pakistan fight the War on Terror (WOT). The package included sophisticated targeting pods and weapons like the LGBs and JDAMS. These were meant to strike terrorist camps and hidey holes with pinpoint accuracy. The aircraft also came equipped with Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs) to increase combat range and free hardpoints to carry additional weapons. I guess the idea was that the aircraft could just orbit over targets inside Pakistan rather than have the capability to fly deep into enemy's territory for strike missions or to do combat for longer period or at extended ranges. Another odd weapon provided by the Americans to the PAF to fight WOT is the AMRAAM BVR Missiles. I guess this was an anticipated move, fearing that Talibans or other terrorist groups in the region might raise an air force of sophisticated aircrafts and threaten the balance of airpower in the region....a very smart move indeed.However, it seems that during the course, to the much annoyance of the Indians, the PAF has been misusing the platforms and weapons that were originally meant to be deployed for WOT. As it happened that during a skirmish between India and Pakistan in February 2019, PAF shot down Two Indian Air Force aircraft using the F-16s and AMRAAM missiles that were supplied by America to be deployed against Talibans Naswar jets. This led to India, which fields fourth largest air force in the world, protesting vigorously to the Americans and complaining of being thrashed by a stick supplied by US to Pakistan. A very sad state of affairs as Pakistan was expected to lock away the AMRAAMS until the Taliban formed an air force or Pakistan found another enemy. Even though India fielded SU-30s, Mirage-2000s and MiG-21s and attempted to fire Spice missiles but remarkably, Pakistan never said a word to Russia, France or Israel who supplied India with these platforms and weapons. Maybe Pakistan was feeling guilty or maybe Indians thought that Americans would wipe Indians bloody nose and recall the missiles. In reality, the IAF spectacularly made a laughing stock of themselves while in hindsight the Americans were overjoyed with the fact that their weapon systems took out Russia's top notch air superiority fighter jet......a first kill in combat.