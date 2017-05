Paf Sabotaged The Purchase Of New Aircraft For 30 Years---Open A Case

Hi,



It is funny and it is painful.



The Govt of pakistan has decided to open cases of corruption against Paf officers retroactively.



What the next important steps they need to take is to open an inquiry and and charge those who sabotaged the procurement of a potent fighter aircraft in the last 30 years---.



All dishonest and HONEST officers who FAILED to acquire the aircraft---must be equally charged with sabotaging the defense of the nation and conspiring to create a situation to give the enemy and upper hand in an air battle.



Specially the one regarding the Mirage 2000 purchase in early 90's---those who went for the second batch of F16's in the late 80's---those who refused the Rafale procurement---those who did not force upon the U S after 9/11 for the F16 immediately---those who failed to comprehend the change in U S public opinion regarding the sale of F16's---specially those who donated the Paf funds for the aircraft to the earthquake relief---.



Those who refused the procurement of the J10B's 3 years ago---.



They must all be charged with treason---all properties confiscated and they should be hanged for conspiring to weakne the defense of the nation----Pakistan Zindabad.

Click to expand...