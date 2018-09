Pakistan Air Force's role in the War on Terror & building for future success

3 October 2018

No.4 Hamilton Place, London

Lecture

18.30 - 20.00







Application of Air Power for Effective Counter Insurgency Operations

Aviation City Kamra: Future Regional Aviation Hub

Pakistan Air Force: Paving our way through Self Sustenance

Speaker Details

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood is Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) - Pakistan Air Force

Air Cdre Muizuddin Shami is Deputy Managing Director (Technical) - Aircraft Manufacturing Factory, Kamra

Air Cdre Liaquat ullah Iqbal is the Director Project Aviation City Pakistan

The lecture will commence at 18.30 with refreshments served from 18.00.

Location

No.4 Hamilton Place, London