PAF Reveals Bayraktar Akinci, TB-2, WL2 and Establishment of National ISR and Integrated Air Op Center in a Newly Released Video

New acquisitions and projects being shown in a newly released video.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502206888208912386
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502204695284121602

Pm Khan is investing heavily in PAf and Navy. He knows these two forces will be pivot point for Pakistani defense. Army is always doing good. But these two forces were relatively lacking investment
 

