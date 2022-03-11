PAF Reveals Bayraktar Akinci, TB-2, WL2 and Establishment of National ISR and Integrated Air Op Center in a Newly Released Video

RangeMaster
New acquisitions and projects being shown in a newly released video.
They need to get as many TB-2s as possible and help soldiers in Baluchistan to counter the frequent ambushes they have to endure.
Yes... Sadly this remains low priority for senior leadership.They need to get as many TB-2s as possible and help soldiers in Baluchistan to counter the frequent ambushes they have to endure.
we are shivering .. please have mercy~ J-10C
~ Bayraktar Akinci.
~ Bayraktar TB-2.
~ HQ-9B HIMAD SAMs.
~ YLC-8E Radars
~ Wing Loong 2
Major heart attack to our friendly supa powa neighbours