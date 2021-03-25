PAF revamped Air Defense Alert System

credit for images and video goes to our member
@airbus101
@airbus101
Last edited:
yes, they do, 24/7I'm sure drones regularly circle around areas too no?
Sensitively locational pictures shouldn't hv been postedcredit for images and video goes to our member
@airbus101
View attachment 337624
View attachment 337625
View attachment 337626
View attachment 337627
View attachment 337628
View attachment 337629
View attachment 337630
View attachment 337631
Yea i agree few are sensitive -_-
What type of radars we have
Few years back I heated Pak was interested in Czech Republican radars which can detect stealth jets any news on them
Do PAF has radars to detect drones
The first one is the American TPS-77:which radars are shown in the last 4 pictures?v