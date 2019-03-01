What's new

PAF please dont do this....

Currently alot of rumors are circulating that PAF will purchase J10s from China.
PAF, please dont get that ugly 1980s f16 paint scheme on J10s and same stupid sh1t was done on JF17 and i wish it had more modern scheme like Gripen.
PAF needs to get out of this 1980s mentality.
Time to move forward with new paint scheme.
 
Myth_buster_1 said:
Currently alot of rumors are circulating that PAF will purchase J10s from China.
PAF, please dont get that ugly 1980s f16 paint scheme on J10s cuz samething was done on JF17 and I wish if it was same one color.
PAF needs to get out of thus 1980s mentality.
Time to move forward with new paint scheme.
It's not a cat walk attraction but for combat use, that's why it's called air Superiority Grey.
 
Myth_buster_1 said:
Currently alot of rumors are circulating that PAF will purchase J10s from China.
PAF, please dont get that ugly 1980s f16 paint scheme on J10s cuz samething was done on JF17 and I wish if it was same one color.
PAF needs to get out of thus 1980s mentality.
Time to move forward with new paint scheme.
Okay sir, you suggestion has been forwarded to the concerned department.
 
Windjammer said:
It's not a cat walk attraction but for combat use, that's why it's called air Superiority Grey.
And how exactly is stupid gray strip running across the fuselage supposed to provide any combat advantage in BVR era? And what if enemy fighter does come closer, the stupid grey strip will act as a stealth feature?
Neither it will provide any advantage from air raid on fighters on ground since pilots will rely more on modern advance targeting pods sensors radars to spot the air craft.
Zephyrus said:
Okay sir, you suggestion has been forwarded to the concerned department.
Thank you saaarrr. Lol
 
Myth_buster_1 said:
And how exactly is stupid gray strip running across the fuselage supposed to provide any combat advantage in BVR era? And what if enemy fighter does come closer, the stupid grey strip will act as a stealth feature?
Neither it will provide any advantage from air raid on fighters on ground since pilots will rely more on modern advance targeting pods sensors radars to spot the air craft.
You know if we were that clever we wouldn't be just desk jockeys, going by your logic, the aircraft might as well be painted pink or yellow. All battles will not be BVR and the likes of AA guns haven't been sold for scrap yet.
 
Myth_buster_1 said:
Currently alot of rumors are circulating that PAF will purchase J10s from China.
PAF, please dont get that ugly 1980s f16 paint scheme on J10s and same stupid sh1t was done on JF17 and i wish it had more modern scheme like Gripen.
PAF needs to get out of this 1980s mentality.
Time to move forward with new paint scheme.
Laal color sahi rahy ga bhai ? :lol:
 
Complain noted...! Will be forwarded to concerned authorities.


Meanwhile... enjoy





 
Desert Fox 1 said:
Jutt tiyara, Hasad na kar, jalnay walay ka mun kala, close the door slowly, fakhre Gujrat, Akh laal rehndi hy.... Just some suggestions..
A few more:
"Bakamaal Loag, Lajawaab Service"
"Toon lung ja, saadhi khaer ae"
"Haarun dau, rasta lo"
:lol:
 
