A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage aircraft crashed on Friday while on a routine operational training mission near Shorkot city in Punjab, PAF confirmed.A statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said the pilot safely ejected and no loss of life or property had been reported on the ground.Additionally, a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.Last month, a PAF aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives in the crash.