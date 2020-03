PAF plane carrying medical equipment from China lands at Islamabad airport

A cargo airplane of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), laden with medical equipment from China, landed at the Islamabad International Airport early Sunday morning.



Reportedly, the consignment comprises of ventilators, N-95 face masks and protective medical gear for doctors performing field duty.

China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10,000 protective suits, and support to build an isolation hospital.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that out of 1500 total cases in the country, not even a single patient has a travel history of China.

“This could happen only because of the coordination between Pakistan and China’s government and as a result of which it was decided not to let Chinese citizens travel before a 14-day period.”