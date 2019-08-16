/ Register

  Friday, August 16, 2019

PAF & PLAAF To Rock The Boat

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Windjammer, Aug 16, 2019 at 9:44 PM.

  Aug 16, 2019 at 9:44 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Have learned from highly reliable sources that in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, PAF & PLAAF are to hold a high profile exercise possibly by next week.

    sneakerspark

    sneakerspark FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Good to finally see a post from you. Some of the members actually thought that you were abducted. :P
     
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Lets invite the Indians for our famous tea shall we ? ;)
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Excellent... this is called true friendship and brotherhood. First UNSC and now exercise :pakistan::smitten::china:

    No tea this time... only knives and bullets.
     
    El Observer

    El Observer FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Do it near LOC.
     
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Array yaar get it tea ? coming down like with broken feathers lolz.:crazy_pilot::sarcastic:
     
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed FULL MEMBER

    Will F 16s be there??
     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE FULL MEMBER

    China is our true IRON BROTHER.
     
    graphican

    graphican ELITE MEMBER

    Great news! and when is next best news coming... J-10c flying in Pakistani colors?
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    lolzzz
     
    Syed Hammad Ahmed

    Syed Hammad Ahmed FULL MEMBER

    No
     
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Yes abducted for posting ACM's picture after he obliged me with one. :D
     
    Black Bird

    Black Bird FULL MEMBER

    We will serve them with peshawri chapal also
     
    Foxtrot Delta

    Foxtrot Delta SENIOR MEMBER

    Or LAC in xinjiang.
     
    Cygnus Black

    Cygnus Black FULL MEMBER

    DO IT IN GB, XINJIANG, AKSAI CHIN and TIBET.

    IMRAN KHAN WAS RIGHT, MODI HAS DONE A STRATEGIC BLUNDER.
     
