PAF pays tribute to the ghazi and martyrs of the 1971 war.

پاک فضائیہ کا 1971 کی جنگ کے غازیوں اور شہداء کو خراج عقیدت۔14 دسمبر 2021: پاک فضائیہ کے شعبہ تعلقات عامہ نے 1971 کے جنگی کارناموں پر مبنی مختصر دورانیے کی دستاویزی فلم جاری کر دی۔ اس دستاویزی فلم میں 1971 کی پاک بھارت جنگ میں پاک فضائیہ کے جانباز ہوابازوں اور جوانوں کے ناقابل فراموش کردار کو اجاگر کیا گیا ہے جنہوں نے دشمن کے خلاف جرات ،شجاعت اور بہادری کی لازوال داستانیں رقم کیں۔ دستاویزی فلم میں اس عہد کی تجدید کی گئی ہے کہ پاکستان کی مسلح افواج کے لیے مادرِ وطن کے دفاع کیلئے جان کا نذرانہ دینے سے بڑا کوئی مقدس نصب العین نہیں ہے اور ہمارے شہداء کی قربانیاں کبھی رائیگاں نہیں جائیں گی۔ ہمارے اسلاف کی ان عظیم اور لازوال قربانیوں کو تاریخ کے جلی حروف میں ہمیشہ یاد رکھا جائیگا ۔Pakistan Air Force pays tribute to the conquerors and martyrs of the 1971 war.December 14, 2021: Pakistan Air Force Public Relations Department released a short documentary film based on 1971 war deeds. The documentary highlights the unforgettable role of Pakistan Air Force veterans and soldiers in the 1971 Indo-Pak war who narrated timeless tales of courage, bravery and bravery against the enemy. The documentary renews the pledge that there is no greater goal for Pakistan's armed forces than sacrificing one's life for the defense of the motherland and that the sacrifices of our martyrs will never be in vain. These great and everlasting sacrifices of our forefathers will always be remembered in the bold letters of history.فلائٹ لیفٹیننٹ غلام مرتضیٰ شہید، تمغہ جرأت اور فلائٹ لیفٹیننٹ جاوید اقبال شہید، تمغہ جرأت کے جنگی کارناموں پر پاک فضائیہ کا خراج عقیدت۔15 دسمبر 2021: پاک فضائیہ کے شعبہ تعلقات عامہ نے 1971 کی پاک بھارت جنگ کے ہیرو فلائٹ لیفٹیننٹ غلام مرتضیٰ شہید، تمغہ جرأت اور فلائٹ لیفٹیننٹ جاوید اقبال شہید، تمغہ جرأت کے جنگی کارناموں پر مبنی مختصر دورانیے کی دستاویزی فلم جاری کر دی۔ ڈاکیومنٹری میں پاکستان کے ان جانباز بیٹوں کے ولولہ انگیز اور بےخوف جنگی کارناموں کو اجاگر کیا گیا ہے جنہوں نے وطن عزیز کی خاطر اپنی جان کا نذرانہ پیش کرتے ہوئے شہادت کا عظیم رتبہ حاصل کیا۔Flight Lieutenant Ghulam Murtaza Shaheed, Medal of Courage and Flight Lieutenant Javed Iqbal Shaheed, Medal of Courage.December 15, 2021: Pakistan Air Force Public Relations Department released a short documentary film based on 1971 Pak-India war hero Flight Lieutenant Ghulam Murtaza Shaheed, Medal of Courage and Flight Lieutenant Javed Iqbal Shaheed, Medal of Courage. The documentary highlights the heroic and fearless deeds of those valiant sons of Pakistan who achieved great status of martyrdom by sacrificing their lives for the sake of their beloved homeland.