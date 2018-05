PAF OPENS ITS BASES FOR THALASSEMIA CHILDREN ON WORLD THALASSEMIA DAYLAHORE – Pakistan Air Force Monday invited children suffering from blood disease to visit its bases in Sargodha and Lahore to mark the World Thalassemia Day.The visit was arranged by Sundas Foundation, a welfare organisation working for the treatment of child patients, who had expressed their desire to spend time with the fighter pilots and ground crew of the PAF.On their arrival at PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, the children were accorded warm welcome by the base authorities, according to a PAF press release.The children first visited the history room of the base, where they were briefed about the glorious chapters of history written by the personnel of the base.Later on, they were taken to the tarmac of the base, where they got excited to see various fighter jets including JF-17 Thunder, Mirage & F-7 aircraft. They also interacted with the aerial defenders of the country and asked them questions regarding their professional responsibilities and family life.The children also witnessed the flying activity, which left them spellbound.The group of Thalassemia patients also visited PAF Base, Lahore, where they keenly witnessed various air defence equipment and radars.To make this event memorable, the visiting children were also presented gifts and PAF souvenirs at this occasion.Expressing their happiness of visiting PAF Bases and interacting with its personnel, the children termed it as an unforgettable experience of their lives.PAF regularly arranges such visits for the children to acquaint them with the working of PAF and promoting pride in the capabilities of our armed forces.Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body makes an abnormal form of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the protein molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The disorder results in excessive destruction of red blood cells, which leads to anemia.