PAF opens artificial intelligence and computing centre

PAF opens artificial intelligence and computing centre
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 28 Aug 2020
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) achieved yet another milestone by inaugurating ‘Centre of Artificial Intelligence and Computing’ here on Thursday.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion who formally inaugurated the centre. Speaking at the ceremony, Mujahid Anwar Khan said establishment of the centre was a landmark initiative in the evolutionary journey of PAF, which would lead to the artificial intelligence research and development in both civil and military spheres.
He said technology had altered the characteristics of warfare in the 21st century and the vision of establishing the centre was to harness the potential of artificial intelligence and its integration in PAF’s operational domain.
Earlier, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, the deputy chief of the air staff (training), gave an overview of the new centre.
The event was attended by former air chiefs, principal staff officers and senior serving and retired PAF officers.
Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2020

