PAF officially discloses its Space Command

Well, the cat is out of the bag, I guess.
First, Sohail Aman sb made a casual mention of PAF taking over SUPARCO missions lead. And now this video with a banner staring us in the face. There are more details to this, but as told @JamD and @Bilal Khan (Quwa) - we’d expect more news from PAF on this front in the coming months and years.
Pakistan Air Force - Space Command
First, Sohail Aman sb made a casual mention of PAF taking over SUPARCO missions lead. And now this video with a banner staring us in the face. There are more details to this, but as told @JamD and @Bilal Khan (Quwa) - we’d expect more news from PAF on this front in the coming months and years.
Pakistan Air Force - Space Command
Last edited: