What's new

PAF officer detained on espionage charges, IHC told

Burhan Wani

Burhan Wani

STAFF
Dec 27, 2013
6,601
22
8,569
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had detained Squadron Leader (SL) Hassan Akhtar under espionage charges.

The revelation was made in a written reply submitted to the IHC during the hearing of a petition filed by the spouse of SL Akhtar seeking the release of her husband.

According to the petition filed by Dr Faiza Hassan, the PAF authorities detained her husband in November last year.

The petition contended that on December 19 Air Commodore Asim, the director air intelligence, informed the petitioner that her husband was in their custody and would be released after the completion of a probe.

The petition alleged that the PAF authorities did not arrange a meeting of the detained officer with his family.

Squadron Leader Hassan Akhtar’s spouse says since his detention in Nov last year, family has not been allowed to meet him
Flight Lieutenant Asad of the Judge Advocate General Directorate of PAF informed the court that SL Akhtar had been detained for ‘espionage’ and the matter was still pending with the authorities concerned. He claimed that the officer had been taken into custody in accordance with the due process of law.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Husnain Ibrahim Kazmi argued before the court that the petitioner had concealed facts from the court. He said after keeping the officer in detention the PAF authorities had arranged his meeting with his family. He also produced a document related to the meeting signed by the spouse of the under-custody officer.

The DAG claimed that under Article 199 (3) of the Constitution, the high court could not hear the petition.

He also claimed that the PAF authorities had produced the detained officer before the tribunal on a weekly basis since he was taken into custody.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked retired Colonel Inamur Rahim advocate, the counsel for Dr Faiza, as to how the court despite the clause of 199 (3) which stopped the high court from entertaining petitions related to armed forces personnel, would take up the matter.

The counsel, however, argued that the high court could entertain petitions related to the personnel of the armed forces to ensure their fair trial.

Under Article 10-A of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the high court to ensure a fair trial of every citizen within its territorial jurisdiction, he added.

He pointed out that the court after observing mala fide on the part of the PAF authorities could also pass a verdict in the matter and against the detention of the officer.

According to him, the PAF authorities arranged the meeting of the detained officer with his family after his spouse filed the petition with the IHC.

“Under the PAF Act, the officer should be given a charge-sheet 48 hours after the detention but he has not been given any such document so far,” he pointed out.

He said the officer had been in detention for the last six months on vague charges.

He requested the court to declare the detention of SL Akhtar illegal and direct the PAF authorities to release him.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2015
PAF officer detained on espionage charges, IHC told - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
@Horus @Umair Nawaz @waz @rockstar08 @Shamain @DESERT FIGHTER @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Zarvan @Side-Winder
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,949
82
56,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
engineer saad said:
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had detained Squadron Leader (SL) Hassan Akhtar under espionage charges.

The revelation was made in a written reply submitted to the IHC during the hearing of a petition filed by the spouse of SL Akhtar seeking the release of her husband.

According to the petition filed by Dr Faiza Hassan, the PAF authorities detained her husband in November last year.

The petition contended that on December 19 Air Commodore Asim, the director air intelligence, informed the petitioner that her husband was in their custody and would be released after the completion of a probe.

The petition alleged that the PAF authorities did not arrange a meeting of the detained officer with his family.

Squadron Leader Hassan Akhtar’s spouse says since his detention in Nov last year, family has not been allowed to meet him
Flight Lieutenant Asad of the Judge Advocate General Directorate of PAF informed the court that SL Akhtar had been detained for ‘espionage’ and the matter was still pending with the authorities concerned. He claimed that the officer had been taken into custody in accordance with the due process of law.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Husnain Ibrahim Kazmi argued before the court that the petitioner had concealed facts from the court. He said after keeping the officer in detention the PAF authorities had arranged his meeting with his family. He also produced a document related to the meeting signed by the spouse of the under-custody officer.

The DAG claimed that under Article 199 (3) of the Constitution, the high court could not hear the petition.

He also claimed that the PAF authorities had produced the detained officer before the tribunal on a weekly basis since he was taken into custody.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked retired Colonel Inamur Rahim advocate, the counsel for Dr Faiza, as to how the court despite the clause of 199 (3) which stopped the high court from entertaining petitions related to armed forces personnel, would take up the matter.

The counsel, however, argued that the high court could entertain petitions related to the personnel of the armed forces to ensure their fair trial.

Under Article 10-A of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the high court to ensure a fair trial of every citizen within its territorial jurisdiction, he added.

He pointed out that the court after observing mala fide on the part of the PAF authorities could also pass a verdict in the matter and against the detention of the officer.

According to him, the PAF authorities arranged the meeting of the detained officer with his family after his spouse filed the petition with the IHC.

“Under the PAF Act, the officer should be given a charge-sheet 48 hours after the detention but he has not been given any such document so far,” he pointed out.

He said the officer had been in detention for the last six months on vague charges.

He requested the court to declare the detention of SL Akhtar illegal and direct the PAF authorities to release him.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2015
PAF officer detained on espionage charges, IHC told - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
@Horus @Umair Nawaz @waz @rockstar08 @Shamain @DESERT FIGHTER @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Zarvan @Side-Winder
Click to expand...
Can't say if he is guilty or not and if he is guilty weather he was working for India or TTP but he should be given a fair trial and if found guilty than we all know what is done with traitors
 
Burhan Wani

Burhan Wani

STAFF
Dec 27, 2013
6,601
22
8,569
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Can't say if he is guilty or not and if he is guilty weather he was working for India or TTP but he should be given a fair trial and if found guilty than we all know what is done with traitors
Click to expand...
He can be mossad agent like ex-PAF pilot, Mohammad Akram Awan
A conspiracy against my father - Ijaz ul Haq

A young officer of the PAF Akram Awan was under interrogation by the ISI for being an agent of Raw and Mossad. This officer was working in collaboration with enemy agencies to plan and execute an air strike on the Kahuta Nuclear Plant by Israel in connivance with India. He was arrested a few months back and did not know any thing about the Bahawalpur crash. Awan was shown a video covering the plane crash. When he came to know that Major General M. H Awan was also among those killed, Awan suffered an emotional breakdown and started crying. General Awan had helped the young officer with his education and career. Upon learning about the death of his benefactor, Awan wept uncontrollably. Experts confirmed that this reaction was not an act. In this instant reaction, he uttered, "Sir, I never knew these bastards would do this!"



Awan said that he had been handed over match-box type of device by a Mossad Officer in New Delhi to be delivered to Air Martial (retd) Agha Zulfiqar Ali Khan in Pakistan. The device, once placed in the cockpit, would render the crew unconscious in less than 25 seconds. He said that meetings took place at the residence of said Air Marshal and in which an Indian envoy, a US army colonel and an agent of Mossad, who had traveled to Pakistan on an American passport, were also present. Photographs, videos and other confessional material were handed over by ISI to General Aslam Baig. Awan was eventually imprisoned and is serving his sentence in jail. However, the case with solid leads is pending. Where are these files now? When the person involved is alive and available, why can't the investigations be carried out? Why was the retired Air Marshal not questioned? Instead he was allowed total access to intelligence agencies to further destroy the evidence.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,949
82
56,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
engineer saad said:
I was shocked when i heard about him. :(
Can you share complete story?
I heard he turned against PAF by egyptian women.
Click to expand...
I know but people can become traitors nothing new in time of RASOOL SAW we had hypocrites so nothing new can be a women issue
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,491
188
45,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PoKeMon said:
Another reason why there should be no military courts.
Click to expand...
I will agree
IF

the accused is a civilian
the accused is not facing treason charges or matter related to national security
the accused has not been charged & detained without valid reasons.

here the accused is a PAF officer and charged with endangering national security so military courts will do.
nothing different to Sargent Manning

@engineer saad
we are not in a position to make a call (judgement) here. our information is third hand what is reported and what we make out of it (based on our own opinions). if the charges are true then there is no mercy in the military no matter what rank. I know it because of my background and knowledge of those who presided or were part of Court Martial proceedings.
may god have mercy on his soul because even Ch Iftikhar and his cronies in the supreme court cant save him
 
S

Shamain

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 1, 2015
4,292
-1
6,303
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
wasnt there some army men's involvement suspected when mehran base attack took place. So anything that came out of it? Court martials? Tough sentences?
 
PoKeMon

PoKeMon

BANNED
Dec 25, 2010
3,443
-27
3,798
Country
India
Location
India
Irfan Baloch said:
I will agree
IF

the accused is a civilian
the accused is not facing treason charges or matter related to national security
the accused has not been charged & detained without valid reasons.

here the accused is a PAF officer and charged with endangering national security so military courts will do.
nothing different to Sargent Manning
Click to expand...
What if absolute power corrupts. Who will decide whether the charges are valid or not in a stalinist system when the accuser and and the judge - both are same?
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,491
188
45,097
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PoKeMon said:
What if absolute power corrupts. Who will decide whether the charges are valid or not in a stalinist system when the accuser and and the judge - both are same?
Click to expand...
yes dear we are not as perfect as you are viz a viz Kashmiris and Naxalites

pray tell your opinion about BSF and CPR who dont even give their victims that chance?
check out your own Indian Military code and come back to me.
 
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,077
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
The device, once placed in the cockpit, would render the crew unconscious in less than 25 seconds.

Who will activate it & how?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 1, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

third eye
PAF Officer detained on espionage Charges, IHC told
Replies
6
Views
1K
Neutron
Neutron
Devil Soul
Judge says PAF stance on officer’s detention shaky
Replies
3
Views
891
blain2
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom