A surgical strike was in the making by the enemy after the self inducted explosion that killed its troops---. The intent to attack was declared by Pm Modi---and a counter attack was declared by pakistani Pm Imran Khan---.



When the tensions were so high and the enemy openly challenging to strike at will at certain known locations---why was there not a plan in place to intercept the incoming enemy aircraft at the very first occasion ---engage and destroy them---.



Why were the enemy aircraft shooed away the first night---even though the enemy intent to hit targets in pakistan was made clear by the enemy---.



Why was there a need to wake up the Pm IK and ask him what was needed to be done---.



Why was the preparation / welcome committee not formed to counter the enemy aircraft on their first visit---.



The second part is---why did the ISPR release the operational details about the contact / shootout / aircraft used on the 27th february---.



Why were details given out about sensitive or not so sensitive material to the public---?

