PAF Museum Karachi | 4K HD Documentary | Discover Pakistan TV

The great history of Pakistan’s Airforce has glorious and most memorable incidences. In order to preserve the history of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Airforce Museum is made near Shahrah e Faisal Karsaz flyover. The walls of the museum have different posters and photographs that display the different eras of the Pakistan Airforce. Different planes and jets can be witnessed while entering the museum. Martyrdom wall has the pictures of all martyrs are put up as medals of martyrs’ dedication and tribute, services for the motherland protecting airways of country.