Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 34,213
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
I don't remember the member, but some one answered the same question, due to lower intake of F-16 which could leads to FOD.Why don't we see F-16's landing on Motorway just a thought?
Yes that is exactly what Sir Kaiser Tufail told me.I don't remember the member, but some one answered the same question, due to lower intake of F-16 which could leads to FOD.
New Recruit
I have merged more than 2 of your threads being duplicate and so also posted a message on your profile along with a soft warning to your inbox, to avoid the same. You are advised to utilize existing topics to add more details instead of creating multiple threads. As you are new, observe the posting pattern and how members takes part in discussions. Instead of rushing for new threads, it will be better to check into existing topics in relevant sections.PAF regularly undertakes Road runway operations as part of its operational preparedness plan.
The exercise was aimed at preparing PAF combat crew for utilization of vast network of highways for conducting air operations during warlike situations.
PAF acknowledges valuable support of various civil and mil departments especially NHA, FWO and NH&MP, whose assistance played an instrumental role in conduct of this exercise.View attachment 676945
Yea, and we also don't see JF-17s operating from motorways as well....maybe this time the PAF has imposed self restrictions on it.Well, it ain't stopping Taiwan from landing Falcons on the road even when there's a small bird flying next to it, you guys are talking about FOD ... huh.
More Falcons operating from Road from other parts of the world.
Singapore
Taiwan
Israel
PAF F-16s NOT OPERATING FROM THE MOTORWAY IS MORE LIKELY TO BE DUE THE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY USA ON THEIR USAGE. SINCE WE FOUND OUT AFTER 2019 INDO - PAK SKIRMISH THAT PAF IS NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO TAKE F-16s TO OTHER UNAUTHORISED BASES WITHIN PAKISTAN WITHOUT US PERMISSION ... SO MOTORWAY MIGHT BE A BIG NAAYYYY FROM UNCLE SAM.
There could be many reasons for JF-17 such as its ability to perform this operation at the moment or PAF's willingness to do it, as they don't want it to get involved in any incident that may impact its reputation. Also, the event is being covered by the media so any incident involving JFT would be seen worldwide, remember the humiliation IAF faced a few years back when they landed the jets on the road after multiple approaches. How many times have you seen K-8 or Mushak landing on the road, once or twice ? JFT will take time to do so.Yea, and we also don't see JF-17s operating from motorways as well....maybe this time the PAF has imposed self restrictions on it.
The quality and maintenance of Pakistani highways are the reason. Pakistanis make beautiful highways that deteriorate rapidly due to lack of continuous maintenance. There’s no reason why JF-17 and F-16 can’t use the motorway, except for incompetence on the part of Pakistani authorities.Well, it ain't stopping Taiwan from landing Falcons on the road even when there's a small bird flying next to it, you guys are talking about FOD ... huh.
More Falcons operating from Road from other parts of the world.
Singapore
Taiwan
Israel
PAF F-16s NOT OPERATING FROM THE MOTORWAY IS MORE LIKELY TO BE DUE THE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY USA ON THEIR USAGE. SINCE WE FOUND OUT AFTER 2019 INDO - PAK SKIRMISH THAT PAF IS NOT EVEN ALLOWED TO TAKE F-16s TO OTHER UNAUTHORISED BASES WITHIN PAKISTAN WITHOUT US PERMISSION ... SO MOTORWAY MIGHT BE A BIG NAAYYYY FROM UNCLE SAM.