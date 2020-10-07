Windjammer said: Yea, and we also don't see JF-17s operating from motorways as well....maybe this time the PAF has imposed self restrictions on it. Click to expand...

There could be many reasons for JF-17 such as its ability to perform this operation at the moment or PAF's willingness to do it, as they don't want it to get involved in any incident that may impact its reputation. Also, the event is being covered by the media so any incident involving JFT would be seen worldwide, remember the humiliation IAF faced a few years back when they landed the jets on the road after multiple approaches. How many times have you seen K-8 or Mushak landing on the road, once or twice ? JFT will take time to do so.But for F-16 the reason is quite obvious.