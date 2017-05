There is no SAM in the back. There wasn't one in Kargil when both the countries were actually in a limited war. Firing SAM means the war has started. Whether India or Pakistan, this time around, they both understand that the cost of war could be enough to take them both back to their pre-independence days. These jingoistic crappy statements only look good to appease voters in the media. Outside of that, they have 0 relevance if you can understand the threat assessment on either side.

