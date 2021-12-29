What's new

PAF J10CP - will perform flypast on 23rd March , 2022 l Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,869
-1
12,226
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.


watch after 6.00

Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.

Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,648
17
35,608
Country
United States
Location
United States
Politicians need to tag mileage! Anyway, it's a good one, especially while being dombaredrd with the fake bravado from the Hindutas...
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,283
-2
3,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Salza said:
First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.


watch after 6.00

Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.

Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d
Click to expand...
ap_090911089838_sq-3271237f28995f6530d9634ff27228cae88e3440.jpg

Feelings
 
S

Shabi1

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2006
1,938
6
2,844
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,288
0
5,447
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shabi1 said:
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
Click to expand...
They can have it on the 23rd. Just have the J-10's drop some LGB's on them on the way back to base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 31, Members: 17, Guests: 14)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom