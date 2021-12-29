What's new

PAF J-10C News, Updates and Discussion

First direct and official confirmation of J10C induction by PAF.


watch after 6.00

Though the news source was posted by someone in New PAF fighter plane doctrine earlier today but I believe , the news itself deserved a new thread since there still have been an ambiguity about J10C induction into PAF until now.

Sheikh Rasheed always been a big mouth but nevertheless he is an interior minister of Pakistan right now. No joke!
special tagging @Zarvan : d
 
欢迎

IMG_20211229_124113.jpg
 
Politicians need to tag mileage! Anyway, it's a good one, especially while being dombaredrd with the fake bravado from the Hindutas...
 
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
 
Shabi1 said:
Now only if we can get the PDM walai to delay their activities after 23rd march, its a poor choice of dates for a dharna. They can hate IK, that's their own choice but in the process they routinely cross the line and be anti Pakistan.
Yes, exactly......especially when Imran Khan was so considerate with his Dharna; right?

On a serious note, J-10C against Rafale!!! I wonder how good the J-10C are and how they would perform against Rafale, Spectra and the French BVR.
 
