PAF Invites Bids for the Transportation of Aircraft Engine to Sweden
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) advertisement in October 26 newspaper seeking quotation for the transportation of an aircraft engine to Stockholm Airport, Sweden, from PAF Base Nur Khan, Chaklala, Rawalpindi.
Note: Transfer of this item on Bangladesh, India and Israel flag carrier is not allowed.
interested tender make BD also enemy like israel and india
