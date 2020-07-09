PAF Inducts Gids Shahpar 2?

This is just a feeling on my part, but I feel that PAC's MALE will have much more vibrant future considering the amount of players that they are roping in to the program. Shahpar-II is one idara doing everything (the usual way). Sure I'm kind of a fan of that idara (in some aspects) but the overarching mindset favors PAC - at least as things stand right now.



Also also, expect a truly local weapon for these drones (not Barq aka AR-1). I say this because the designers of Shahpar-II were actively looking to avoid integrating Barq on it. Again, this is just guesstimation on my part.