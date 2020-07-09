What's new

PAF Inducts Gids Shahpar 2?

JamD

JamD

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
IIRC since Shahpar 2 is a NESCOM program, NESCOM will likely be the one to manage weaponization should the armed forces require it. The PAC MALE UAV is a larger bird, and, in all likelihood, aimed at a different set of requirements.
This is just a feeling on my part, but I feel that PAC's MALE will have much more vibrant future considering the amount of players that they are roping in to the program. Shahpar-II is one idara doing everything (the usual way). Sure I'm kind of a fan of that idara (in some aspects) but the overarching mindset favors PAC - at least as things stand right now.

Also also, expect a truly local weapon for these drones (not Barq aka AR-1). I say this because the designers of Shahpar-II were actively looking to avoid integrating Barq on it. Again, this is just guesstimation on my part.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

JamD said:
This is just a feeling on my part, but I feel that PAC's MALE will have much more vibrant future considering the amount of players that they are roping in to the program. Shahpar-II is one idara doing everything (the usual way). Sure I'm kind of a fan of that idara (in some aspects) but the overarching mindset favors PAC - at least as things stand right now.

Also also, expect a truly local weapon for these drones (not Barq aka AR-1). I say this because the designers of Shahpar-II were actively looking to avoid integrating Barq on it. Again, this is just guesstimation on my part.
Yep the PAC UAV is basically our equivalent to the Turkish Anka. It took the Turks 10 years to get that UAV into service from the drawing board. So, we should be patient with PAC on this front. What matters is that they're doing the work, so even if it takes a while, that's fine.
 
JamD

JamD

JamD said:
Also also, expect a truly local weapon for these drones (not Barq aka AR-1). I say this because the designers of Shahpar-II were actively looking to avoid integrating Barq on it. Again, this is just guesstimation on my part.
Maybe I will quote this post 5 years later too :p:
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
Yep the PAC UAV is basically our equivalent to the Turkish Anka. It took the Turks 10 years to get that UAV into service from the drawing board. So, we should be patient with PAC on this front. What matters is that they're doing the work, so even if it takes a while, that's fine.
Sort of good news is that the PAC UAV program was started before Azm, and was subsequently bundled into it. At least that's my understanding of it (I could be wrong). So, this program may outlast Azm if Azm is canned.
 
Akh1112

Akh1112

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
IIRC since Shahpar 2 is a NESCOM program, NESCOM will likely be the one to manage weaponization should the armed forces require it. The PAC MALE UAV is a larger bird, and, in all likelihood, aimed at a different set of requirements.
Agreed, i didnt have time to write a full thread but my thinking was having this for ISR etc with PACs drone for ISR/Strike alongside better endurance, range etc
 
