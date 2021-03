TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:



And with CENTAIC being established we should be asking, will there be any role of AI in air defence?



Will PAF integrate AI in project Vision to automate all the radar scans reduce manpower, even if not reduce manpower but increase its efficiency ?







I think Project Vision gave use the perfect base for Air Defence.. if I am not wrong we already have full Pakistan covered with ground based radars so where will the new radars be employed? Seems indians doing their propaganda through fake news..And with CENTAIC being established we should be asking, will there be any role of AI in air defence?Will PAF integrate AI in project Vision to automate all the radar scans reduce manpower, even if not reduce manpower but increase its efficiency ? @Bilal Khan (Quwa) a lot of questions but no answers Click to expand...

I don't know about the numbers, but the gist of that article is true -- but it's not breaking news. The PAF has been looking at a variety of low-level radars to serve as gap-fillers, while the PAF -- plus PA and PN -- have set-up integrated air defence environments that can (or will be able to) take on long-range SAMs.It's now a question of whether the PAF (plus PA and PN) will now trigger the procurement. From the reports about the CAS said a few weeks ago to this piece, I think something (i.e., new radars + long-range SAMs) are in the pipeline.