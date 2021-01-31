PAF IL-78MP leaves for China to bring first batch of Covid-19 vaccine





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ilyushin IL-78MP Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) left for Beijing on Sunday to bring home the first tranche of the Sinopharm vaccine for Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

On January 28, the federal government gave the green light for three Covid-19 vaccines including Russia’s Sputnik-V, China’s Sinopharm and UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use in the country for which a step-by-step guide was also issued. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made the arrangements for the vaccine’s storage in Islamabad and has also taken measures to air-transport it to the federating units, especially Sindh and Balochistan.

