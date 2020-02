NAF Acquires Military Transport Aircraft, ‘Buffalo’ Vehicles

the CAS appreciated Messrs Shaheen Foundation of Pakistan for their contribution towards the timely completion of the maintenance activities on the aircraft, while also congratulating all the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and NAF engineers and technicians who participated in the well-executed project.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Lawal Alao, stated that the contract for the in-country PDM of NAF 913 was awarded to Messrs Shaheen Foundation in April 2019 and was also aimed at improving in-depth maintenance capacity of NAF engineers and technicians at 631 ACMD.