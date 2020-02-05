PAF Hangars

What's new

Salam everyone,

I'm Modeling a PAF style Hangar for a game. I was able to find ample photos showcasing the front of the hangar, However I can't seem to find images of these hangars showcasing the backend. I was wondering if any of you guys have photos in your collection that shows how the backend looks. Any kind of help is appreciated.

These are the type of hangars I'm Talking about:
hangar2.png


hangar.png
Hangar3.jpg
 
