PAF Getting Such High Profile Visits

Albeit, it's a matter of great pride and privilege for the Pakistan Air Force that it's getting so much attention from the International Diplomatic community but i was just wondering if Air chiefs of other air forces around the globe get such high profile visits. As usually it's common for just military officers to visit their counterparts.
The current PAF ''Boss'' has received visits from at least four Ambassadors from friendly countries.

Chinese Ambassador Calls on PAF Air chief on 30-4-2021
1620412846534.png


1620413091641.png


1620413143642.png


1620413216652.png

1620413391398.png


1620413429801.png


1620413461608.png
 
SQ8 said:
Part of it is relationship building - the suppliers want to ensure that they have a good rapport with the CEO. The Czech’s have MROs as well.
Click to expand...
True but wouldn't a man in uniform will be in a better position to deliver such message.
 
