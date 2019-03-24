PAF GDP Medical Query , help needed

Dear members, I would like to inquire that would I be able to join the PAF as a gdp if I have a astigmatism ? It just slightly blurs your vision and a simple pair of glasses or even small surgery can fix it , in my case I have never even had the need to use glasses in real life as vision is only blurred if trying to focus on something really small like say an apple at 100 metres and even then it only affects my left eye and my right eye is fine ,

My vision is -0.50 for left and 0 for right, I know that I can still go in as non gdp in defence ie in the army , however would it still be possible to get into GDP? Should I call Air force recruitment centre to ask or is unlikely they would know?

Also could I apply for GDP , and if I am able to clear ISSB , medical etc but they reject me at advanced medical could I go to the same Years PMA long course instead?

Thanks