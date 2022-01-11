What's new

PAF Flypast in 50s Vs IAF in 2021

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,161
170
137,021
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is how Pakistan Air Force conducted it's flypast in it's infancy during the 50s era.

1641999732290.png


1641999779760.png



And this is how the Indian air Force carried out a simple Arrowhead Formation flypast with it's Tejas aircraft.

1641999945214.png


This is how it's supposed to look like.

1642000332084.png


Even Birds are known to keep a better line and formation.

1642000659909.png
 
Akatosh

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2021
357
-1
923
Country
India
Location
India
1. Large aircraft formations were very common in 40s 50s and 60s. But nowadays large flying formation displays are very rare.

2. IAF is the only airforce in South Asia to have a full 9 aircraft aerial display team. Others do only 6 aircraft display teams (Update: Ok I was wrong here)

3. Tejas is not doing any arrow head formation but just a loose formation to display the high availability rate of Tejas
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,103
2
6,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The aerobatic team is normally different and have senior pilots. Does Sherdill consist of commander of different schools? Then it is a huge feat. As commanders have a lot of work besides flying and rehearsing aerobatics.

Anyway, poor formation says a lot. Pilots are not trained or not get enough flying hours on particular machine or not together in formation or lack confidence
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,167
2
124,356
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akatosh said:
1. Large aircraft formations were very common in 40s 50s and 60s. But nowadays large flying formation displays are very rare.

2. IAF is the only airforce in South Asia to have a full 9 aircraft aerial display team. Others do only 6 aircraft display teams.
Click to expand...
say it again

1642002935179.png


1642002744205.png



Image

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) K-8 Karakorum aerobatics team "Sherdils" at first anniversary of operation swift retort


www.dawn.com

Military skills on display for IDEAS-2018 at Karachi's Sea View

Successful conduct of IDEAS-2018 is a message to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving democratic country: Sindh CM.
www.dawn.com
 
Last edited:
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,161
170
137,021
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Akatosh said:
1. Large aircraft formations were very common in 40s 50s and 60s. But nowadays large flying formation displays are very rare.

2. IAF is the only airforce in South Asia to have a full 9 aircraft aerial display team. Others do only 6 aircraft display teams.
Click to expand...
Imran Khan said:
say it again

View attachment 808100


www.dawn.com

Military skills on display for IDEAS-2018 at Karachi's Sea View

Successful conduct of IDEAS-2018 is a message to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving democratic country: Sindh CM.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
I think he meant South India instead of South Asia.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
36,579
442
79,252
Country
United States
Location
United States
Akatosh said:
1. Large aircraft formations were very common in 40s 50s and 60s. But nowadays large flying formation displays are very rare.

2. IAF is the only airforce in South Asia to have a full 9 aircraft aerial display team. Others do only 6 aircraft display teams.
Click to expand...
1. The US does it pretty frequently during fleet review and does it with operational units much like the Tejas squadron.

2.It would be even more disappointing if display teams could not keep formation but in this case it is simply a look at the poor formations keeping from the left side of the arrow.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,216
-1
8,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
This is how Pakistan Air Force conducted it's flypast in it's infancy during the 50s era.

View attachment 808083

View attachment 808084


And this is how the Indian air Force carried out a simple Arrowhead Formation flypast with it's Tejas aircraft.

View attachment 808085

This is how it's supposed to look like.

View attachment 808088

Even Birds are known to keep a better line and formation.

View attachment 808090
Click to expand...
Teja speed paddle is not smooth, koi agay nikal jata ha koi peechy reh jata ha
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom