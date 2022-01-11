PAF Flypast in 50s Vs IAF in 2021

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 38,161
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is how Pakistan Air Force conducted it's flypast in it's infancy during the 50s era.
And this is how the Indian air Force carried out a simple Arrowhead Formation flypast with it's Tejas aircraft.
This is how it's supposed to look like.
Even Birds are known to keep a better line and formation.
And this is how the Indian air Force carried out a simple Arrowhead Formation flypast with it's Tejas aircraft.
This is how it's supposed to look like.
Even Birds are known to keep a better line and formation.