PAF Film Parwaaz Hai Junoon comes to China - PAF .

A great step forward! After 45 years, Pakistani feature film Parwaaz Hai Junoon will be released nationwide in China commencing November, 13th. The film will further showcase the iron brother relation in the history of China-Pakistan film exchanges and cooperation.
China is set to screen the first #Pakistani film in more than 40 years. The action-romance film ‘#ParwaazHaiJunoon’ will hit the cinemas on the November 13.
