PAF Fighter Jets With New Attachments !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,282
159
117,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Received these HD images of PAF aircraft involved in recent motorway landing exercise. Close up reveals both the Mirage and F-7 supporting some extra gadgets.
Wonder if that is a HUD repeater or something to do with FLIR, mounted above the rear panel of the Mirage while the F-7 seems to have an attachment next to and above the HUD, possibly a GPS but both gadgets have not been seen before.

MIRAGE.png


F7.png


MIRAGE CANOPY.png


F7 CANOPY.png
 
