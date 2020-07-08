PAF Fighter Jets With New Attachments !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 34,282
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
Received these HD images of PAF aircraft involved in recent motorway landing exercise. Close up reveals both the Mirage and F-7 supporting some extra gadgets.
Wonder if that is a HUD repeater or something to do with FLIR, mounted above the rear panel of the Mirage while the F-7 seems to have an attachment next to and above the HUD, possibly a GPS but both gadgets have not been seen before.
Wonder if that is a HUD repeater or something to do with FLIR, mounted above the rear panel of the Mirage while the F-7 seems to have an attachment next to and above the HUD, possibly a GPS but both gadgets have not been seen before.