I have learned from a reliable source that PAF's F-16 units do have the Harpoon capability.

Yes No 5, 9 and 11 all three Squadrons have the capability to carry Harpoon and strike targets 100km's away. Whilst the 8 Sqn 'Haiders' Mirages will be used to defend and protect the coastline with Exocets (30-40km range) the 2 Sqn 'Minhasians' Thunders have the capability, reach, loiter-time and power-punch to strike three-four times as far thanks to C-802 (180km) ensuring our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) is clear and there is no question of any kind of economic blockade like in '71, and this is the game that is going on thanks to CPEC and deployment of F-16s at Bholari AB. 19 Sqn 'Sherdils' are merely there to further strengthen and consolidate the excellent and menacing multi-role offensive capability we now already have. 28 Sqn is actually the CCS Sqn i heard ;-) but will get it confirmed! '' Click to expand...

Furthermore looking through some other details, i have come across the following information. Whilst the Block-52s come with this capability, the earlier models attained the capability of firing the AGM-84 Harpoon during their upgrades.



PAF F-16s will be brought up to blk 52 standard minus 3 things

1. there are no improvements to the Block 15s mission range and loiter time;

2. there are no engine improvements; and,

3. there are no improvements to payload capacity

It has other things that come with blk 52 like APG-68v9 radar, JHMCS, JDAM, AGM-84 Harpoon capability, etc.