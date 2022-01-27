PAF F-16 # 82603 Another One That Was Recovered By PAC

Windjammer
24 Jan 1991, Wing Commander Farhat Hussain Sitara-e-Basalat (with Flt Lt Khalid as SP) Dead Stick Landing at PAF Base Rafiqui. While flying the F-16 #82603 as an instructor pilot, Wing commander Farhat Hussain experienced engine seizure at a critical stage of flight. The nature of this grave emergency perfectly justified abandonment of the aircraft but he elected to guide the aircraft back to the runway, and due to his immense skill and courage, succeeded in saving a high value aircraft.
AM Farhat Hussain (R)
PAF F-16B block 15 #82603 is touching down on the runway at Lajes AFB on its way from Pakistan to the US for its MLU conversion. [Photo by Fabio Rocha]
The same aircraft returning to Pakistan after it's MLU in US.