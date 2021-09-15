What's new

PAF Cyber Space Command

Well, the cat is out of the bag, I guess.

First, Sohail Aman sb made a casual mention of PAF taking over SUPARCO missions lead. And now this video with a banner staring us in the face. There are more details to this, but as told @JamD and @Bilal Khan (Quwa) - we’d expect more news from PAF on this front in the coming months and years.

Pakistan Air Force - Space Command
B97FC736-1A55-4796-9B8E-7C28EAED1FBC.jpeg
 
JamD

Requested budget items of interest from the last budget:

Approximately 16 million USD for Pakistan Multi Mission Satellite:
1631727742931.png



Approximately 0.6 million USD for Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite:
1631727839850.png




Feasibility Study for Pakistan Remote Sensing Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite, approximately 1 million USD
1631727893758.png


Approximately 4 million USD for feasibility study of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program
1631727989475.png



Approximately 43 million USD for feasibility of spaceport:
1631728034625.png
 
Hopefully they will rehabilitate the rocket launch site west of Karachi and market it to countries that want to do a polar launch; such as the Turks, subsidizing their operations.
 
Riz said:
Any chance of working on our own ASAT missile ??
A better strategy is to work on blinding various kinds of satellites from the ground - if we don't do that already.

ASATs create junk and are internationally frowned upon. Ground based systems don't have any of that bad press but can render a satellite useless for surveillance. I did see in that video the "Space Command" is tracking all recon satellites that pass over Pakistan. I'm sure that's a task that has been done for ages to hide movement of stuff.
 
Suparco ....dish Antenna manufacturer .....current situation ....Cat was out of beg long long ago ....
 
JamD said:
A better strategy is to work on blinding various kinds of satellites from the ground - if we don't do that already.

ASATs create junk and are internationally frowned upon. Ground based systems don't have any of that bad press but can render a satellite useless for surveillance. I did see in that video the "Space Command" is tracking all recon satellites that pass over Pakistan. I'm sure that's a task that has been done for ages to hide movement of stuff.
I'm totally fine with Pakistan creating some space junk of its own. Let the countries responsible for most of it drown as much as they want
 
GriffinsRule said:
I'm totally fine with Pakistan creating some space junk of its own. Let the countries responsible for most of it drown as much as they want
Space junk causes problems for everyone, including future Pakistani missions. It's just an overall dick move.
 
