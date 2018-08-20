/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

PAF Chief ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan called on PM Imran Khan

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by The Eagle, Aug 20, 2018 at 11:24 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 11:24 PM #1
    The Eagle

    The Eagle MODERATOR

    Messages:
    10,262
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2015
    Ratings:
    +78 / 11,940 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PAF Chief ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan called on PM Imran Khan
    20 Aug, 2018

    [​IMG]



    ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Monday.

    READ MORE:BREAKING: Federal Cabinet led by PM Imran Khan puts Nawaz, Maryam on ECL
    The Chief of Air Staff congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming the Office. Both exchanged pleasantries and discussed crucial matters related to security and aviation.

    Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, swept to power in the July 25 polls surprising the political commentators and rivals alike.

    READ MORE:PM Imran Khan chairs first meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office
    He was sworn in as the 22nd Chief Executive of the country on Saturday, amid hopes of progress and the change which his party promised.

    In his first address to the nation, Imran Khan promised to provide employment opportunities to the youth besides introducing sweeping reforms aimed at the betterment of the country.

    READ MORE:16 member Federal Cabinet takes charge
    Earlier today, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also met PM Imran Khan.

    Pakistan’s new premier is also receiving congratulatory messages from global leaders including Chinese premier, Sri Lankan president, Malaysian and Indian Prime Minister.
     
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 11:36 PM #2
    MZ-PDF

    MZ-PDF FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    53
    Joined:
    Jan 19, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 84 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Very nice
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 11:47 PM #3
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,390
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,717 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Just 4 LoLzz :omghaha:

     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)
  1. Tempest II