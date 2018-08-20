PAF Chief ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan called on PM Imran Khan 20 Aug, 2018 ISLAMABAD – Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office on Monday. READ MORE:BREAKING: Federal Cabinet led by PM Imran Khan puts Nawaz, Maryam on ECL The Chief of Air Staff congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming the Office. Both exchanged pleasantries and discussed crucial matters related to security and aviation. Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, swept to power in the July 25 polls surprising the political commentators and rivals alike. READ MORE:PM Imran Khan chairs first meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office He was sworn in as the 22nd Chief Executive of the country on Saturday, amid hopes of progress and the change which his party promised. In his first address to the nation, Imran Khan promised to provide employment opportunities to the youth besides introducing sweeping reforms aimed at the betterment of the country. READ MORE:16 member Federal Cabinet takes charge Earlier today, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also met PM Imran Khan. Pakistan’s new premier is also receiving congratulatory messages from global leaders including Chinese premier, Sri Lankan president, Malaysian and Indian Prime Minister.